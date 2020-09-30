An electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Global funds flee China’s stock market at the fastest quarterly pace in 15 months after making outsize profits for their portfolio
- Overseas investors have sold US$3 billion of Chinese stocks in the third quarter as the US presidential election draws closer and the resurgence of Covid-19 dims growth outlook
- Mainland traders increase holdings of Hong Kong stocks for three quarters in a row this year
Topic | Stocks
