An electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEAn electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Global funds flee China’s stock market at the fastest quarterly pace in 15 months after making outsize profits for their portfolio

  • Overseas investors have sold US$3 billion of Chinese stocks in the third quarter as the US presidential election draws closer and the resurgence of Covid-19 dims growth outlook
  • Mainland traders increase holdings of Hong Kong stocks for three quarters in a row this year

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:13pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEAn electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic billboard showing the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on 13 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE