Hong Kong stocks can expect major boost in fourth quarter from strengthening China recovery, weakening US dollar

  • China’s sustained recovery and a weakening US dollar are set to bolster the appeal of Hong Kong stocks, a laggard among the world’s major markets
  • The price gap between the Hong Kong and the mainland’s markets has widened the most in five years

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 5 Oct, 2020

Bronze sculptures of bulls are seen outside Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Dickson Lee
