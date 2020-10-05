Bronze sculptures of bulls are seen outside Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong stocks can expect major boost in fourth quarter from strengthening China recovery, weakening US dollar
- China’s sustained recovery and a weakening US dollar are set to bolster the appeal of Hong Kong stocks, a laggard among the world’s major markets
- The price gap between the Hong Kong and the mainland’s markets has widened the most in five years
Topic | Stocks
