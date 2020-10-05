An electronic board showing the various stock market indices is seen in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong stocks gain in early trading as investors focus on Trump’s improving health outlook
- Hang Seng Index rises as much as 2.5 per cent to 24,039.39 in early trading
- Markets in the rest of Asia also gained, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 increasing 1.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rising 2.2 per cent
Topic | Hang Seng Index
