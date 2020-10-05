HSBC’s shares have trailed the Hang Seng Index in five out of the past six years once dividends are excluded. Photo: BloombergHSBC’s shares have trailed the Hang Seng Index in five out of the past six years once dividends are excluded. Photo: Bloomberg
Volatility in HSBC’s Hong Kong shares pushes hedging costs to the highest level since May 2009

  • Over 46,000 HSBC derivatives had changed hands by early afternoon, about 47 per cent higher than the 20-day average for a full trading day, Bloomberg data showed
  • Last month, China’s Ping An Insurance Group boosted its stake in HSBC after shares fell to a 25-year low

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:11pm, 5 Oct, 2020

