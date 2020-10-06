US President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after treatment for Covid-19 to return to the White House, on Monday. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after treatment for Covid-19 to return to the White House, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks extend gains in early trading as Trump returns to White House after Covid-19 treatment

  • Hang Seng Index rises as much as 1.1 per cent to 24,005.03, putting it on track for a third consecutive day of gains
  • Asian markets also rise, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi adding 0.6 per cent

Martin Choi
Updated: 10:43am, 6 Oct, 2020

