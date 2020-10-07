US President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks defy Wall Street slump after Trump calls off stimulus talks until after elections
- Hang Seng Index rose as much as 0.9 per cent to 24,187.54 in early trading
- Trump’s decision to suspend stimulus talks came after the Fed chairman said further government support was crucial for US economic recovery
Topic | Hang Seng Index
