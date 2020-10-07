US President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks defy Wall Street slump after Trump calls off stimulus talks until after elections

  • Hang Seng Index rose as much as 0.9 per cent to 24,187.54 in early trading
  • Trump’s decision to suspend stimulus talks came after the Fed chairman said further government support was crucial for US economic recovery

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 10:58am, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump’s decision to call off fiscal stimulus talks pushed US markets lower. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE