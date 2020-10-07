The Motley Fool Hong Kong has some 2,248 followers on Facebook, while its main US page is followed by over 853,500 people. Photo: ShutterstockThe Motley Fool Hong Kong has some 2,248 followers on Facebook, while its main US page is followed by over 853,500 people. Photo: Shutterstock
The Motley Fool, one of the most popular stock investment advice websites in the US, quits Hong Kong over political ‘uncertainties’

  • Company cites incidents from anti-government protests to national security law and US-China tensions as reasons to exit market
  • Market participants point out the intense competition it faces with content providers in Hong Kong may also be at play

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Yujing Liu
Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Oct, 2020

