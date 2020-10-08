stocks Hong Kongfell in early trading on Thursday as the Trump administration mulled new restrictions on digital payment platform operators Ant Group and Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 0.8 per cent to 24,039.60, halting a four consecutive days of gains. Most Asia-Pacific markets posted strong gains of about 1 per cent, while the mainland Chinese bourses remained close for the ‘golden week’ holiday.

vowed to make China pay The US government was exploring restrictions on Ant Group and Tencent over concerns that their digital payment platforms would threaten national security, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. Separately, President Donald Trump, in a new video, alsofor damage caused by the coronavirus.

Ant Group, which is conducting a stock offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, said in a statement that it was unaware of any administration discussions and that its business was primarily in China.

Alibaba dropped as much as 1.1 per cent to HK$285.20 while Tencent slipped as much as 0.6 per cent to HK$532. Alibaba, the owner of this newspaper, owns about one-third of Ant Group.