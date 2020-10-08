Hong Kong stocks halt four-day winning run as Trump administration explores new restrictions on Chinese companies
- Hang Seng Index fell as much as 0.8 per cent in early trading, bucking gains in most markets in Asia-Pacific
- Alibaba fell as much as 1.1 per cent while Tencent slipped as much as 0.6 per cent; Trump in new video vows to ‘make China pay’
The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 0.8 per cent to 24,039.60, halting a four consecutive days of gains. Most Asia-Pacific markets posted strong gains of about 1 per cent, while the mainland Chinese bourses remained close for the ‘golden week’ holiday.
Ant Group, which is conducting a stock offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong, said in a statement that it was unaware of any administration discussions and that its business was primarily in China.
Alibaba dropped as much as 1.1 per cent to HK$285.20 while Tencent slipped as much as 0.6 per cent to HK$532. Alibaba, the owner of this newspaper, owns about one-third of Ant Group.
Casino stocks also declined. A government report in Macau showed that tourist arrivals during the first six days of golden week holiday fell 87 per cent from the same festive holiday last year. Galaxy Entertainment lost 2.7 per cent while Sands China retreated 3.2 per cent.
In Hong Kong, city officials have also warned about stepping up efforts to prepare of a fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic as the number of local infections increased.
Chinese biopharmaceutical company Shanghai Henlius Biotech gained 6.2 per cent. The company announced on Wednesday that its Covid-19 antibody HLX70 had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for clinical trials.
Chinese drugs developer Shanghai Junshi Biosciences also rose 9.3 per cent. One of its antibodies used in combination with US drugs major Eli Lilly’s antibody have shown to be able to reduce recently-diagnosed Covid-19 patients’ viral load from as early as the third day in phase two trials, according to its exchange filing late Wednesday. The load was reduced significantly by the 11th day, it said.
Additional reporting by Eric Ng.