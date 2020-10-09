A man wearing a face mask stands next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
China’s stock market reopens with a bang on economic data, Hang Seng Index subdued on virus concerns
- Hang Seng Index was rangebound in early trading after Thursday’s slip, as city health officials warn of a resurgence in infections
- Chinese stocks surged after the golden week holiday, with CSI300 Index advancing 2.3 per cent
Topic | Stocks
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong. Photo: AP