Hong Kong’s old playbook on inflation bonds encounters new risk factors. Should retail investors worry?
- Several events surround Hong Kong’s impending sale of inflation-linked bonds, notably risks tied to the US presidential election
- Alternative safe bets in time deposits, money-market instruments have failed to protect retail investors from erosion in purchasing power
Topic | Investing for beginners
A poster of iBond promotion seen here in the Bank of China branch in Cental, Hong Kong when the bonds were sold in 2014. Photo: SCMP