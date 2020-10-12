A poster of iBond promotion seen here in the Bank of China branch in Cental, Hong Kong when the bonds were sold in 2014. Photo: SCMPA poster of iBond promotion seen here in the Bank of China branch in Cental, Hong Kong when the bonds were sold in 2014. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s old playbook on inflation bonds encounters new risk factors. Should retail investors worry?

  • Several events surround Hong Kong’s impending sale of inflation-linked bonds, notably risks tied to the US presidential election
  • Alternative safe bets in time deposits, money-market instruments have failed to protect retail investors from erosion in purchasing power

Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:30am, 12 Oct, 2020

