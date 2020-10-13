People enjoy a light show at the Bund in east China's Shanghai during the golden week holiday in early October. Photo: Xinhua
China’s world-beating stock market tops US$10 trillion with 2015 rout in rear-view mirror as economy shakes off Covid-19 strain
- Economic recovery and success in containing Covid-19 have lifted the combined market caps of Chinese stocks to new threshold
- China’s market capitalisation briefly surpassed US$10.05 trillion in 2015 before the bubble burst
Topic | Stocks
