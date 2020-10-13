Hong Kong cancels stock trading on Tuesday after the local weather agency raised typhoon warning to the third-highest level past noon. Photo: Mark Angeles
China’s stocks encounter hurdles after reaching US$10 trillion mark as Hong Kong cancels trading on typhoon warning
- The Shanghai Composite Index dropped at the midday break on Tuesday, after rising 2.7 per cent a day earlier
- The combined capitalisation of the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges topped US$10 trillion on Monday for the first time since 2015
