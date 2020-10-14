A view of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on October 13, 2020 after the Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Storm Signal in anticipation of the approach by typhoon Nangka. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong and China stocks follow Wall Street’s drop after another setback in Covid-19 vaccine trials, stimulus spat
- The Hang Seng Index retreated by 0.2 per cent, or 50.73 points, to 24,598.95 in early trading on Wednesday
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent to 3,347.36, while Shenzhen’s benchmark fell by as much as 0.4 per cent to 2,295.05
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A view of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on October 13, 2020 after the Hong Kong Observatory issued the No. 8 Storm Signal in anticipation of the approach by typhoon Nangka. Photo: Xinhua