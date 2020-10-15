Ant Group’s building in Shanghai as captured by a drone. The Alipay operator may be added to the US Entity List, according to a Reuters report on October 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat most in three weeks on China outlook as Alibaba slips, BTS jumps in Seoul debut
- Forty-four of 50 Hang Seng Index members decline in early trading amid report on US proposal to blacklist Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group
- Big Hit Entertainment, the agency managing BTS band, surged in Seoul trading debut
