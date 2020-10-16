People seen in the reflection, as an electronic board shows the closing Hang Seng Index number in Central, Hong Kong in June 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong, China stocks recoup losses as Alibaba rebound, market prepares for Ant IPO and earnings reports
- Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent to 24,343.32 in early trading, after its steepest decline since September 21
- Alibaba led gains among blue chips with 2.4 per cent rebound while SMIC surged on positive sales guidance
Topic | Hang Seng Index
