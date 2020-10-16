Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical’s medicine made from Banlangen was found to be effective against the coronavirus in a series of in-vitro studies. Photo: Baidu Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical’s medicine made from Banlangen was found to be effective against the coronavirus in a series of in-vitro studies. Photo: Baidu
Traditional Chinese medicine maker soars after top respiratory expert backs drug in potentially inhibiting coronavirus

  • The Banlangen granules could potentially inhibit coronavirus, researchers led by respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan found through a series of in-vitro studies
  • Surge seen as speculative as more clinical trials are needed to establish the drug’s efficacy

Topic |   Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)
Yujing Liu
Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Oct, 2020

