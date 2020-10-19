Chinese equities will probably break out of a trading sideways pattern in the fourth quarter, as the recovery from the pandemic gathers pace. Photo: Reuters
China’s stock market approaches 2018 peak on recovery tonic as valuation hurdle evokes 2015 pain
- Benchmark index may test the January 2018 peak as economy and earnings rebound, but psychological valuation hurdle is on the horizon
- Schroder anticipates a further run-up on smaller companies, while China Merchants Securities says it is time to shift to tested old-economy stocks
Topic | Stocks
