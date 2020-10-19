Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Chinese stocks are within 6 per cent of its January 2018 peak. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong and China markets rally on economic data as corporate plans fuel gains in Alibaba, Cathay Pacific
- Hang Seng Index and benchmarks in mainland markets are headed for the biggest gain in a week
- China’s national output, factory production and retail sales data dump signals stronger rebound in world’s second-largest economy
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Investors look at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Hefei, Anhui province. Chinese stocks are within 6 per cent of its January 2018 peak. Photo: Reuters