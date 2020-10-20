Stocks in most Asia-Pacific markets retreated after steep losses in US benchmarks overnight, while traders in Hong Kong look for fresh impetus to sustain a three-week rally. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks pause rally before local job report, Asian markets decline after US losses
- Hang Seng Index swings between gains and losses in early trading, pausing a 5.5 per cent advance from three weeks ago
- Local unemployment rate in September is expected to worsen as the city grapples with possible fourth wave of Covid-19
