People walking past the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on October 5. Stocks in Asia advance on hopes Covid-19 stimulus to boost the US economy arrive before election. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks rise as WuXi Biologics, Alibaba power gains, Asian markets get US stimulus boost
- Hang Seng Index is on course for fourth day of gains on outlook for Covid-19 vaccine trials, progress on US virus-relief package
- Cathay Pacific jumps in early trading after announcing a HK$2.2 billion restructuring, including eliminating 8,500 jobs
