China’s benchmark stock gauge, the Shanghai Composite, has been the best performer among the world’s major markets this year. Photo: Xinhua
Listing by China’s biggest investment bank, first flotation of Chinese depositary receipts in Shanghai set stage for Ant dual IPO
- China ranks second with US$55.1 billion raised through IPOs this year, according to Bloomberg, behind New York and ahead of Hong Kong
- Investor enthusiasm and a government push for more listings by home-grown technology companies have fuelled a boom in IPOs this year
