Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo
Contrasting fortunes: China’s stock market recoups Covid-19 losses, while Hong Kong endures slump
- The correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 is the lowest since March when China declared that the worst of Covid-19 out break was over
- Full-year profit of Hang Seng Index members likely to fall 24 per cent, while those listed on the CSI 300 will probably rise 3.2 per cent, Bloomberg data shows
