Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  Markets

Contrasting fortunes: China’s stock market recoups Covid-19 losses, while Hong Kong endures slump

  • The correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 is the lowest since March when China declared that the worst of Covid-19 out break was over
  • Full-year profit of Hang Seng Index members likely to fall 24 per cent, while those listed on the CSI 300 will probably rise 3.2 per cent, Bloomberg data shows

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:17pm, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong’s benchmark share index has been weighed down by poor earnings outlook of its constituent members. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE