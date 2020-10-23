Shanghai’s financial centre. The rotation to banking stocks comes as China’s economy grew for a second consecutive quarter over the past three months. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s banking shares head for ‘V-shaped turnaround’, to rise 60 per cent, CICC says
- A gauge of 38 Chinese banks is due for its best quarterly performance this month, as bargain hunters pile in amid improving profitability
- Banks will rise to levels that match book values, implying gains of 60 per cent, according to China’s largest investment bank
