Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a current international deal to reduce output amid coronavirus continue. Photo: via Reuters
Oil giants CNOOC, Sinopec lead Hong Kong stocks higher as Russia’s Putin signals no change to output cut
- The Hang Seng Index moved up 0.6 per cent in the morning session as the US presidential hopefuls went head-to-head in a TV debate
- Health care stocks dropped after the first death of a volunteer in global vaccine trials was reported in Brazil
Topic | Hang Seng Index
