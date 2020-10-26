Security measures are expected to be enhanced around Jingxi Hotel in west Beijing, a ‘fortress’ where top cadres of the Communist Party of China gather for the plenum: Photo: Simon Song Security measures are expected to be enhanced around Jingxi Hotel in west Beijing, a ‘fortress’ where top cadres of the Communist Party of China gather for the plenum: Photo: Simon Song
China stock traders look for boost from Xi Jinping-led Communist Party meeting as UBS, JPMorgan pick sweet spots

  • Consumers to technology sectors could get a boost from China’s new economic blueprint at plenum in Beijing this week
  • Policy details could provide support local stock market, HSBC Qianhai says, where foreign inflows have topped US$100 billion since March

Topic |   China stock market
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 7:30am, 26 Oct, 2020

