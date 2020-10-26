Workers packing battles of baijiu in a Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou province. The liquor was used to entertain Richard Nixon in Beijing when the e-US president visited China in 1972. Photo: Handout
China stocks slide as Kweichow Moutai’s disappointing earnings set bearish tone
- Kweichow Moutai leads decline in liquor makers after reporting weaker-than-consensus third-quarter earnings; rival Wuliangye Yibin slips in tandem
- A number of high-flying blue chips tumbled, including another round of sell-off in shares of pickled vegetable maker Fuling Zhacai
Topic | China stock market
Workers packing battles of baijiu in a Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou province. The liquor was used to entertain Richard Nixon in Beijing when the e-US president visited China in 1972. Photo: Handout