Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua
Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

China Tourism, duty-free juggernaut, wins stock admirers as spending spree in Hainan fuels earnings rebound

  • China Tourism stock will probably rise more than 40 per cent backed by luxury spending at home, according to analysts’ consensus target
  • Shares have risen to a record this year after China tripled the quota on duty-free spending on Hainan island to spur domestic consumption

Topic |   Tourism
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:44pm, 26 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua
Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE