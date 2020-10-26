Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua
China Tourism, duty-free juggernaut, wins stock admirers as spending spree in Hainan fuels earnings rebound
- China Tourism stock will probably rise more than 40 per cent backed by luxury spending at home, according to analysts’ consensus target
- Shares have risen to a record this year after China tripled the quota on duty-free spending on Hainan island to spur domestic consumption
Topic | Tourism
Tourism spending in Hainan surged in the third quarter after the government increased the buying quota by three folds and added electronics gadgets and liquor to the list of duty-free goods. Photo: Xinhua