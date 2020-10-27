Neon-lighted street along Nathan Road in Hong Kong. Local stocks were affected by concerns about a liquidity squeeze and higher Covid-19 cases globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong stocks slip on concerns Ant Group IPO to soak up liquidity, spike in global Covid-19 infections
- Ant Group discloses IPO prices in Shanghai and Hong Kong offerings, set to siphon off as much as HK$800 billion of subscription cash
- Most stock gauges decline across Asia-Pacific market in tandem of overnight US losses amid stimulus impasse
