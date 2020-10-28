Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend drop from an eight-week high as traders weigh earnings outlook, pandemic costs

  • Hang Seng Index slips further from an eight-week high as Ping An Insurance reports lower earnings
  • Ant Group continues to take orders from retail investors through Friday, soaking up liquidity

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:56am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP
Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE