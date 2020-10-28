Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks extend drop from an eight-week high as traders weigh earnings outlook, pandemic costs
- Hang Seng Index slips further from an eight-week high as Ping An Insurance reports lower earnings
- Ant Group continues to take orders from retail investors through Friday, soaking up liquidity
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Pedestrians walking past an electronic quotation board displaying company prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 27. Photo: AFP