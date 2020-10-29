The signboard at a Segway-Ninebot store in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Shutterstock The signboard at a Segway-Ninebot store in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Shutterstock
Ninebot depositary receipts, China’s first kind in market reform, more than double in Shanghai trading debut

  • Chinese depositary receipts of smart scooter maker Ninebot surge in early trading on Shanghai’s Star Market board for technology companies
  • Ninebot, partly-owned by Xiaomi, has not made any profit before its US$198 million offering

Updated: 12:56pm, 29 Oct, 2020

