The signboard at a Segway-Ninebot store in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Shutterstock
Ninebot depositary receipts, China’s first kind in market reform, more than double in Shanghai trading debut
- Chinese depositary receipts of smart scooter maker Ninebot surge in early trading on Shanghai’s Star Market board for technology companies
- Ninebot, partly-owned by Xiaomi, has not made any profit before its US$198 million offering
Topic | IPO
