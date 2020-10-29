A worker in protective suit takes the body temperature measurement of a woman inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters
China stocks defy gloom, Hang Seng Index slides by most in two weeks as global markets tremble on Covid-19 concerns
- Stocks on mainland bourses recoup losses while the Hang Seng Index heads for the biggest drop in two weeks after US equities fell by most since June
- Concerns over the global economic recovery mount as Covid-19 cases increase, France announces second national lockdown
Topic | Stocks
A worker in protective suit takes the body temperature measurement of a woman inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building in February 2020. Photo: Reuters