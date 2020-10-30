Apple fans lining up for its latest 5G phone known as iPhone 12 on October 23. Weaker than expected earnings are hurting the shares of its suppliers in Hong Kong and mainland China. Photo: Minghe Hu
Hong Kong, China stocks retreat as iPhone suppliers, technology firms slide on earnings risk after Apple disappoints
- Hang Seng Index has lost 1.5 per cent since Tuesday, set for first weekly loss in five; Shanghai Composite Index on course for second weekly decline
- Apple’s solid earnings failed to inspire as sales missed target last quarter pending the launch of its 5G phones
