In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China eases rules, widens US$222 billion inbound investment path, offering the renminbi as a safe haven against global volatility
- China will simplify approval procedures and allow investments in a wider array of yuan assets under the quota-free qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII) and the renminbi-QFII (R-QFII) programmes
- The appeal of local assets should increase with the yuan and stocks on a roll, analysts say; pitfalls exist in some corners of the market
Topic | Yuan
In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP