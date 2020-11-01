In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Business /  Markets

China eases rules, widens US$222 billion inbound investment path, offering the renminbi as a safe haven against global volatility

  • China will simplify approval procedures and allow investments in a wider array of yuan assets under the quota-free qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII) and the renminbi-QFII (R-QFII) programmes
  • The appeal of local assets should increase with the yuan and stocks on a roll, analysts say; pitfalls exist in some corners of the market

Topic |   Yuan
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:50pm, 1 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
In the third quarter, the yuan appreciated 3.9 per cent, its best in more than a decade. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE