Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay is busy as usual despite concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong and China markets rebound from sell-off as investors shrug aside rising global coronavirus infections
- Hang Seng Index gained 0.9 per cent to 24,318.40 at noon, with Geely Auto leading the pack
- The CSI300, which tracks the biggest companies on Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, increased 0.4 per cent
