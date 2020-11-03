Hong Kong stocks extend gains following overnight rally on Wall Street with US presidential election in focus
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.8 per cent to 24,888.12 in early trading
- Sunny Optical and Geely Auto led gainers in Hong Kong, rising at least 4 per cent
Hong Kong and China stocks both rose ahead of the US presidential election.
Stocks in other major markets in Asia also rose, following cues from a moderate gain in US equities overnight. American investors rotated to sectors that would benefit from fresh stimulus including oil and material producers, while a volatility index remained elevated. Polls continue to show Democrat Joe Biden ahead, though battleground states remain tight.
On the coronavirus front, the US reported a slight slowdown in new cases and Europe continued to be rattled by surging infections. The UK’s prime minister ordered England into a four-week partial lockdown, all but shuttering the economy, while other European countries prepared to increase restrictions.
Sunny Optical Technology Group and Geely Automobile Holdings led the pack of gainers in Hong Kong, rising at least 4 per cent.