Volunteer election worker Cecilia Chaboudy-Dow joins demonstrators in Houston, on Monday, before a hearing in federal court involving drive-through ballots cast in Harris County. The US presidential election takes place today. Photo: AP Photo
Hong Kong stocks extend gains following overnight rally on Wall Street with US presidential election in focus

  • The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.8 per cent to 24,888.12 in early trading
  • Sunny Optical and Geely Auto led gainers in Hong Kong, rising at least 4 per cent

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:37am, 3 Nov, 2020

Hong Kong and China stocks both rose ahead of the US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.8 per cent to 24,888.12 in early trading on Tuesday,
extending a 1.5 per cent gain
a day earlier. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8 per cent to 3,251.32.

Stocks in other major markets in Asia also rose, following cues from a moderate gain in US equities overnight. American investors rotated to sectors that would benefit from fresh stimulus including oil and material producers, while a volatility index remained elevated. Polls continue to show Democrat Joe Biden ahead, though battleground states remain tight.

On the coronavirus front, the US reported a slight slowdown in new cases and Europe continued to be rattled by surging infections. The UK’s prime minister ordered England into a four-week partial lockdown, all but shuttering the economy, while other European countries prepared to increase restrictions.

Sunny Optical Technology Group and Geely Automobile Holdings led the pack of gainers in Hong Kong, rising at least 4 per cent.

Two days before the official listing,
Ant Group
, China’s digital payment juggernaut, surged 50 per cent on the grey market, signalling that the stock will soar on the first day of trading.
Separately, four Chinese regulatory bodies, led by the People’s Bank of China,
held a meeting
with the top executives of Ant. The regulators met with Ant’s co-founder Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing and chief executive Simon Hu, according to a statement by the securities regulator, without elaborating on the purpose or content of the meeting.

