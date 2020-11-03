Hong Kong and China stocks both rose ahead of the US presidential election.

extending a 1.5 per cent gain The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.8 per cent to 24,888.12 in early trading on Tuesday,a day earlier. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8 per cent to 3,251.32.

Stocks in other major markets in Asia also rose, following cues from a moderate gain in US equities overnight. American investors rotated to sectors that would benefit from fresh stimulus including oil and material producers, while a volatility index remained elevated. Polls continue to show Democrat Joe Biden ahead, though battleground states remain tight.

On the coronavirus front, the US reported a slight slowdown in new cases and Europe continued to be rattled by surging infections. The UK’s prime minister ordered England into a four-week partial lockdown, all but shuttering the economy, while other European countries prepared to increase restrictions.