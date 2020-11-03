Short sellers in Hong Kong have had a hit-and-miss year with technology stocks on a tear while banks slide. Photo: Boomberg
Hong Kong short sellers foiled by calm October now wait for US election slump for payoff
- Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan reached all-time highs in October amid the frenzy surrounding Ant Group IPO
- Technology and financial companies were among the most shorted stocks in Hong Kong last month
Topic | Hang Seng Index
