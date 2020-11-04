Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide on Alibaba rout as surprise halt to Ant Group’s IPO heightens regulatory tightening risks

  • Alibaba, HKEX and CICC, stocks related to the IPO, slump in early trading after Chinese regulators halted Ant Group’s stock debut on regulatory concerns
  • Stocks on mainland bourses swing between gains and losses, while the broader Asian markets narrow early wins

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:18am, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE