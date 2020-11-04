Alibaba Group shares lead losses in Hong Kong after Chinese regulators halted its affiliate Ant Group’s record IPO 48 hours before its debut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks slide on Alibaba rout as surprise halt to Ant Group’s IPO heightens regulatory tightening risks
- Alibaba, HKEX and CICC, stocks related to the IPO, slump in early trading after Chinese regulators halted Ant Group’s stock debut on regulatory concerns
- Stocks on mainland bourses swing between gains and losses, while the broader Asian markets narrow early wins
Topic | Hang Seng Index
