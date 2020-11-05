Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China stocks jump as Alibaba rebounds, Biden wins Michigan and Wisconsin in election race
- Hang Seng Index regains two-month high as rout in Alibaba shares ends, Asian markets at highest point since March 2018
- Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin, boosting his electoral votes closer to 270 to take the White House
