Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks jump as Alibaba rebounds, Biden wins Michigan and Wisconsin in election race

  • Hang Seng Index regains two-month high as rout in Alibaba shares ends, Asian markets at highest point since March 2018
  • Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin, boosting his electoral votes closer to 270 to take the White House

Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:56am, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
Traders are bracing for a hotly-contested US election outcome as Joe Biden takes a step closer to the 270 votes needed to win the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE