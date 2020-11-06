Stock traders are waiting for the winner of the US presidential election with Joe Biden holding early lead while President Trump lodges legal challenges. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock rally stalls on US election suspense, global Covid-19 cases spike
- Hang Seng Index is on course for its best weekly performance since June as Biden’s early lead propels a rally in risk assets
- Alibaba’s revenue seen as disappointing, while Covid-19 cases sour sentiment amid more lockdown concerns
Topic | Stocks
