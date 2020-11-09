Stocks advance in Asia following Joe Biden’s win. The president-elect and his family members are seen saluting the crowd in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock traders love a first-term Democrat president as Biden unseats Trump, resets China relations
- Hang Seng Index rose 135 per cent during Bill Clinton’s first term and 77 per cent during Barack Obama’s first four years
- Global fund managers see US-China tensions persisting as Biden pledges to force China to play by the rules
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
