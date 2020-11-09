Prices for riskier assets surge across Asia-Pacific markets after news outlets called the US election race in challenger Joe Biden’s favour. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Hong Kong, China stocks rally, yuan hits strongest level since June 2018 as Biden election win fuels risk taking
- Hang Seng Index gains as much as 1.8 per cent to a four-month high, after US news outlets called the race in Biden’s favour over the weekend
- Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.9 per cent, while the yuan extends a rally to a level not seen since June 2018
