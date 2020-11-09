Hong Kong stock investors will look past the disappointment caused by the suspension of Ant Group IPO, some brokers say. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong stock investors will look past the disappointment caused by the suspension of Ant Group IPO, some brokers say. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock investors will look past the disappointment caused by the suspension of Ant Group IPO, some brokers say. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Biden victory rally soothes market pain as Hong Kong investors look beyond Ant Group IPO stumble

  • Brokers optimistic that market gains sparked by Biden’s victory will consolidate and compensate for missed windfall
  • ‘Ant IPO is only a one-off,’ market is now very positive on the macroeconomic conditions over the medium term: Royston Securities

Topic |   Ant Group
Ethan Paul
Ethan Paul

Updated: 6:03pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stock investors will look past the disappointment caused by the suspension of Ant Group IPO, some brokers say. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong stock investors will look past the disappointment caused by the suspension of Ant Group IPO, some brokers say. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock investors will look past the disappointment caused by the suspension of Ant Group IPO, some brokers say. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE