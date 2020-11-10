Asian stocks are rising again on the back of hopes that a vaccine will help end the Covid-19 pandemic sooner. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks advance as Pfizer vaccine trial results spur end-of-pandemic trades
- Hang Seng Index gains as much as 1.8 per cent to its highest level since early March on Covid-19 vaccine hopes
- Fosun Pharmaceutical, which co-developed the vaccine candidate, jumps while tech stocks that profited from pandemic are retreating
