The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP
The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Foreign buying and surging volumes indicate momentum building for Shanghai Composite Index to break free

  • US election win for Joe Biden and encouraging vaccine news bolster risk appetite for Chinese stocks
  • The Shanghai Composite Index is just 3 per cent short of breaking out of a 250-point range that has held back the benchmark since July

Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:15pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP
The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE