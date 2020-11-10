The prospects for Chinese stocks look upbeat in the wake of Joe Biden’s US election win and a promising Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Photo: AFP
Foreign buying and surging volumes indicate momentum building for Shanghai Composite Index to break free
- US election win for Joe Biden and encouraging vaccine news bolster risk appetite for Chinese stocks
- The Shanghai Composite Index is just 3 per cent short of breaking out of a 250-point range that has held back the benchmark since July
