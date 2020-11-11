Hang Seng Index scoreboard outside a brokerage in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Investors are returning to traditional economy stocks amid concerns about the weakening allure of Chinese tech companies, according to Emperor Securities. Photo: SamTsang
Hong Kong stocks mixed as deepening Chinese tech losses challenge market at four-month high
- Hang Seng Index holds near a four-month high as technology stocks extend losses amid concerns about China’s antitrust law
- Shanghai Composite Index declines for second day, chip processing firm Guangdong Leadyo surges on debut
