Hong Kong stocks mixed as deepening Chinese tech losses challenge market at four-month high

  • Hang Seng Index holds near a four-month high as technology stocks extend losses amid concerns about China’s antitrust law
  • Shanghai Composite Index declines for second day, chip processing firm Guangdong Leadyo surges on debut

Updated: 1:11pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Hang Seng Index scoreboard outside a brokerage in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Investors are returning to traditional economy stocks amid concerns about the weakening allure of Chinese tech companies, according to Emperor Securities. Photo: SamTsang
