A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Chinese mutual funds to unfreeze US$9 billion of investor capital after Ant Group’s IPO suspension
- Individual investors will have the option to pull some of the US$9 billion from mutual funds after the suspension of Ant’s stock offering
- Mutual funds pooled 60 billion yuan from investors, allowing small investors to overcome the 500,000 yuan minimum threshold to invest on Star Market
Topic | IPO
