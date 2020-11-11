A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP
A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Chinese mutual funds to unfreeze US$9 billion of investor capital after Ant Group’s IPO suspension

  • Individual investors will have the option to pull some of the US$9 billion from mutual funds after the suspension of Ant’s stock offering
  • Mutual funds pooled 60 billion yuan from investors, allowing small investors to overcome the 500,000 yuan minimum threshold to invest on Star Market

Topic |   IPO
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP
A woman walks past an Alipay advertising hoarding in a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE