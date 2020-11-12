The area surrounding the Colosseum in Rome is practically deserted as the government introduced a nationwide night curfew. On Wednesday, Italy’s coronavirus cases crossed 1 million, joining the 10 worst-hit countries. Photo: AFP The area surrounding the Colosseum in Rome is practically deserted as the government introduced a nationwide night curfew. On Wednesday, Italy’s coronavirus cases crossed 1 million, joining the 10 worst-hit countries. Photo: AFP
The area surrounding the Colosseum in Rome is practically deserted as the government introduced a nationwide night curfew. On Wednesday, Italy’s coronavirus cases crossed 1 million, joining the 10 worst-hit countries. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan jump, defying Hang Seng slump as market ignores Covid-19 vaccine developments

  • Hang Seng Index gives up early gains; Shanghai Composite Index on track for third consecutive day of losses
  • Pfizer vaccine receives approval to begin clinical trials in China, partner Fosun Pharma says

Topic |   Tencent
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 12:38pm, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The area surrounding the Colosseum in Rome is practically deserted as the government introduced a nationwide night curfew. On Wednesday, Italy’s coronavirus cases crossed 1 million, joining the 10 worst-hit countries. Photo: AFP The area surrounding the Colosseum in Rome is practically deserted as the government introduced a nationwide night curfew. On Wednesday, Italy’s coronavirus cases crossed 1 million, joining the 10 worst-hit countries. Photo: AFP
The area surrounding the Colosseum in Rome is practically deserted as the government introduced a nationwide night curfew. On Wednesday, Italy’s coronavirus cases crossed 1 million, joining the 10 worst-hit countries. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE