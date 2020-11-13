Investors in China lacks rationality for paying a large premium for shares on local bourses of companies with cross listings in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Investors in China lacks rationality for paying a large premium for shares on local bourses of companies with cross listings in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Investors in China lacks rationality for paying a large premium for shares on local bourses of companies with cross listings in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

China’s stock market anomaly gets PBOC scholars’ attention with model to fix ‘irrational behaviour’

  • Local shares cost about 35 per cent more at home than in Hong Kong in study of companies with cross-listings from 2002 and 2020
  • PBOC researchers say exchange-rate and stock market reforms can help price discovery, narrow A-share premium

Topic |   China stock market
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 8:34am, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors in China lacks rationality for paying a large premium for shares on local bourses of companies with cross listings in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP Investors in China lacks rationality for paying a large premium for shares on local bourses of companies with cross listings in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Investors in China lacks rationality for paying a large premium for shares on local bourses of companies with cross listings in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE