China Mobile is among the 31 companies in which US investors have been banned from holding equity investments. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong, China markets tumble after Trump bans US investments in ‘Communist Chinese military’ firms
- Hang Seng Index falls as much as 1 per cent; Shanghai Composite drops as much as 1.4 per cent
- China Mobile, one of the biggest firms affected by Trump’s executive order, loses 5.8 per cent.
