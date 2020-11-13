A Meituan delivery rider waits at an intersection in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Budweiser, Anta Sports and food delivery giant Meituan get green light to join Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index
- Meituan will get a 5 per cent weighting, in a long-awaited move that will raise the status of technology companies in Asia’s third-largest stock market
- The number of index constituents expands to 52 from 50 in the latest quarterly ‘rebalancing’ of the stocks gauge
Topic | Hang Seng Index
A Meituan delivery rider waits at an intersection in Beijing. Photo: AFP